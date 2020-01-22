Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Ellen Page, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Ellen Page, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ellen Page right now? On Google Trends Ellen Page had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Ellen Page’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.0. so by that measure, Ellen Page is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ellen Page never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ellen Page has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Ellen Page are also searching for these related terms: ellen page juno, juno, ellen page emma portner, umbrella academy, kate mara, ellen page umbrella academy, ellen page movies, ellen page inception, kate mara ellen page, inception, the last of us ellen page, ellen page wife, ellen degeneres, ellen page age, the last of us, edad ellen page, beyond two souls, the umbrella academy, kristen stewart, flatliners, hard candy, imdb ellen page, atrapados en la red, ellen page hot and ellen page height.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ellen Page, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones