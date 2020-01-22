Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Neil Patrick Harris, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Neil Patrick Harris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Neil Patrick Harris right now? On Google Trends Neil Patrick Harris had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 53 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Neil Patrick Harris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.1. so by that measure, Neil Patrick Harris has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Neil Patrick Harris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Neil Patrick Harris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Neil Patrick Harris are also searching for these related terms: how i met your mother, is neil patrick harris, neil patrick harris halloween, barney, old navy commercial, neil patrick harris old navy commercial, david burtka, neil patrick harris halloween 2019, barney stinson, doogie howser, neil patrick harris kids, neil patrick harris gay, neil patrick harris net worth, neil patrick harris husband, josh radnor, old navy commercial with neil patrick harris, neil patrick harris family, cobie smulders, neil patrick harris movies, himym, is neil patrick harris gay, series of unfortunate events, how i met your mother cast, barney how i met your mother and neil patrick harris height.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Neil Patrick Harris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones