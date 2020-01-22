Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Ethan Hawke, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Ethan Hawke, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ethan Hawke right now? On Google Trends Ethan Hawke had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 79. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Ethan Hawke’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.8. so by that measure, Ethan Hawke is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ethan Hawke never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ethan Hawke has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Ethan Hawke are also searching for these related terms: ethan hawke movies, uma thurman ethan hawke, uma thurman, maya hawke, julie delpy, ethan hawke and uma thurman, training day, ethan hawke daughter, ethan hawke before sunrise, ethan hawke wife, ethan hawke young, ethan hawke imdb, before sunrise, ethan hawke net worth, winona ryder ethan hawke, ethan hawke horror, gattaca, predestination, ethan hawke age, adopt a highway, the purge, stranger things, ethan hawke height, ethan hawk and ethan hawke time travel.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ethan Hawke, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones