Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jenna Coleman, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Jenna Coleman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Coleman right now? On Google Trends Jenna Coleman had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jenna Coleman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.0. so by that measure, Jenna Coleman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Coleman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Coleman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Coleman are also searching for these related terms: victoria, jenna coleman victoria, tom hughes jenna coleman, tom hughes, jenna louise coleman, doctor who, jenna coleman doctor who, jenna coleman instagram, clara oswald, jenna coleman and tom hughes, clara doctor who, karen gillan, jenna coleman height, jenna coleman captain america, richard madden, richard madden jenna coleman, jenna coleman boyfriend, victoria season 4, the crown, clara oswald actress and olivia colman.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Coleman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones