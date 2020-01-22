Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Max Greenfield, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally really like Max Greenfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Max Greenfield right now? On Google Trends Max Greenfield had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 50 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Max Greenfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 55.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.3. so by that measure, Max Greenfield has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Max Greenfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Max Greenfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Max Greenfield are also searching for these related terms: new girl, schmidt new girl, max greenfield wife, the neighborhood, jake johnson, new girl cast, max greenfield missing, zooey deschanel and max greenfield veronica mars.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Max Greenfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones