Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jenny McCarthy, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jenny McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenny McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Jenny McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 3 three days ago, 3 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Jenny McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.7. so by that measure, Jenny McCarthy has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenny McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenny McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Jenny McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: jenny mccarthy wahlberg, jenny mccarthy new years, masked singer, jenny mccarthy masked singer, melissa mccarthy, jenny mccarthy new years 2020, donnie wahlberg, melissa mccarthy jenny mccarthy, who is jenny mccarthy, jenny mccarthy married to, the masked singer, jenny mccarthy husband, jenny mccarthy 2019, jenny mccarthy son, who is jenny mccarthy married to, jim carrey jenny mccarthy, jenny mccarthy show, jim carrey, jenny mccarthy and melissa mccarthy, mark wahlberg, melissa and jenny mccarthy, nicole scherzinger, jenny mccarthy age, jenny mccarthy net worth and two and a half men.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenny McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones