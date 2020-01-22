Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Martin Lawrence, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have always appreciated Martin Lawrence, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Martin Lawrence right now? On Google Trends Martin Lawrence had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 76 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 90 three days ago, 90 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 99. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Martin Lawrence’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.1. so by that measure, Martin Lawrence is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Martin Lawrence never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Martin Lawrence has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Martin Lawrence are also searching for these related terms: will smith, will smith martin lawrence, martin lawrence worth, martin lawrence bad boys, bad boys, martin lawrence net worth, martin lawrence movies, martin lawrence movie, martin lawrence tour, eddie murphy martin lawrence, martin lawrence show, eddie murphy, martin show, will smith net worth, bad boys 3, martin lawrence 2019, life, life martin lawrence, chris martin, martin lawrence wife, martin lawrence tisha campbell, will smith and martin lawrence, tisha campbell, martin lawrence kids and how old is martin lawrence.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Martin Lawrence, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones