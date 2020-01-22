Hello! I have found some interesting information on Robert Pattinson, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Robert Pattinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Robert Pattinson right now? On Google Trends Robert Pattinson had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 52 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Robert Pattinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 59.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.7. so by that measure, Robert Pattinson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Robert Pattinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Robert Pattinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Robert Pattinson are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson batman, batman, kristen stewart, robert pattinson kristen stewart, robert pattinson twilight, twilight, robert pattinson 2019, king robert pattinson, harry potter robert pattinson, the king, harry potter, the batman, the king robert pattinson, robert pattinson suki, the batman robert pattinson, robert pattinson movies, robert pattinson lighthouse, suki waterhouse, robert pattinson suki waterhouse, lighthouse, robert pattinson girlfriend, robert pattinson and kristen stewart, the lighthouse, taylor lautner and fka twigs robert pattinson.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Robert Pattinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones