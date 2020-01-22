What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Trevor Donovan, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Trevor Donovan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Trevor Donovan right now? On Google Trends Trevor Donovan had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Trevor Donovan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.9. so by that measure, Trevor Donovan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Trevor Donovan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Trevor Donovan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Trevor Donovan are also searching for these related terms: trevor donovan wife, rachel skarsten, nostalgic christmas, marry me at christmas, nostalgic christmas cast and lindy booth.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Trevor Donovan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones