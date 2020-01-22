What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Ryan Gosling, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally really like Ryan Gosling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Gosling right now? On Google Trends Ryan Gosling had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 87 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 86. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ryan Gosling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.5. so by that measure, Ryan Gosling is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Gosling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Gosling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Gosling are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds ryan gosling, ryan gosling eva mendes, eva mendes, ryan gosling movies, ryan gosling movie, emma stone ryan gosling, emma stone, drive, ryan gosling wife, drive ryan gosling, ryan gosling film, ryan gosling rachel mcadams, rachel mcadams, la la land ryan gosling, la la land, ryan gosling 2019, eva mendes and ryan gosling, ryan gosling notebook, notebook, ryan gosling the notebook, ryan gosling crazy stupid love, ryan gosling kids, the notebook and crazy stupid love.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Gosling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones