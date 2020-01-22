What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Viola Davis, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Viola Davis, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Viola Davis right now? On Google Trends Viola Davis had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Viola Davis’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.9. so by that measure, Viola Davis is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Viola Davis never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Viola Davis has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Viola Davis are also searching for these related terms: how to get away, viola davis movies, murder, how to get away with a murderer, how to get away with murder, viola davis the help, the help, octavia spencer, viola davis oscar, viola davis husband, widows, annalise keating, expedia commercial viola davis, viola davis net worth, suicide squad, viola davis age, viola davis gif, viola davis daughter, viola davis filmes, viola davis imdb, kerry washington, actress of the decade, viola davis meme, how to get away with a murderer cast and how old is viola davis.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Viola Davis, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones