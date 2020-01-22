What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Winona Ryder, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have always appreciated Winona Ryder, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Winona Ryder right now? On Google Trends Winona Ryder had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 56. If we compare Winona Ryder’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Winona Ryder has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Winona Ryder never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Winona Ryder has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Winona Ryder are also searching for these related terms: stranger things, winona ryder stranger things, johnny depp winona ryder, johnny depp, keanu reeves winona ryder, keanu reeves, beetlejuice, winona ryder friends, winona ryder beetlejuice, friends, little women winona ryder, little women, winona ryder movies, winona ryder 2019, young winona ryder, winona ryder and johnny depp, winona ryder age, edward scissorhands, heathers, winona ryder heathers, winona ryder dracula, dracula, winona ryder and keanu reeves, stranger things cast and winona ryder edward scissorhands.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Winona Ryder, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones