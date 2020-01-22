Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Orlando Bloom, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Orlando Bloom, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Orlando Bloom right now? On Google Trends Orlando Bloom had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 63 eight days ago, 69 seven days ago, 91 six days ago, 68 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-13 when they had a rank of 91. If we compare Orlando Bloom’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 57.4. so by that measure, Orlando Bloom is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Orlando Bloom never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Orlando Bloom has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Orlando Bloom are also searching for these related terms: katy perry orlando bloom, katy perry, carnival row, carnival row orlando bloom, katy perry and orlando bloom, carnival orlando bloom, orlando bloom 2019, orlando bloom miranda kerr, orlando bloom serie, orlando bloom lord of the rings, orlando bloom pirates, lord of the rings, orlando bloom legolas, legolas, miranda kerr, johnny depp, pirates of the caribbean, orlando bloom pirates of the caribbean, johnny depp orlando bloom, orlando bloom movie, orlando bloom cara delevingne, hobbit, cara delevingne, orlando bloom film and orlando bloom hobbit.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Orlando Bloom, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones