Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Lauren Graham, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Lauren Graham, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lauren Graham right now? On Google Trends Lauren Graham had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Lauren Graham’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.0. so by that measure, Lauren Graham is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lauren Graham never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lauren Graham has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Lauren Graham are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, alexis bledel, lauren graham peter krause, peter krause, lorelai gilmore, lauren graham 2019, bad santa, gilmore girls cast, lauren graham instagram, scott patterson, lauren graham golden globes, lauren graham age, lauren graham and peter krause, lauren graham kids, bad santa cast, lauren graham husband, una mamma per amica, lauren graham plastic surgery, lauren graham boyfriend, rory gilmore, melissa mccarthy, lauren graham soup, lauren graham height, lauren graham net worth and evan almighty.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lauren Graham, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones