Hello! I have found some curious things on Jonathan Adler, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally am a big fan of Jonathan Adler, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonathan Adler right now? On Google Trends Jonathan Adler had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 28. If we compare Jonathan Adler’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.8. so by that measure, Jonathan Adler is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonathan Adler never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonathan Adler has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Jonathan Adler are also searching for these related terms: jonathan adler hm, h&m, jonathan adler h&m, h&m jonathan adler, hm, hm home jonathan adler, jonathan adler candle, jonathan adler vase, hm home, h&m home, jonathan adler sale, jonathan adler uk, jonathan adler pillows, jonathan adler fleur de sel ceramic candle, jonathan adler new york and jonathan adler lighting.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonathan Adler, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones