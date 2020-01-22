Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jason Mraz, current as of 2020-01-21. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jason Mraz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Mraz right now? On Google Trends Jason Mraz had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 58 nine days ago, 49 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Jason Mraz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.3. so by that measure, Jason Mraz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Mraz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Mraz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-21, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Mraz are also searching for these related terms: lucky, jason mraz lucky, jason mraz songs, im yours jason mraz, jason mraz have it all, im yours, have it all, lirik jason mraz, jason mraz ukulele, lucky jason mraz lyrics, 93 million miles jason mraz, lyrics have it all jason mraz, youtube jason mraz, have it all jason mraz lyrics, chord jason mraz, jason mraz i wont give up, jason mraz tour, jason mraz love someone, jason mraz lucky chords, best friend jason mraz, lucky jason mraz chords, jason mraz concert, lirik lagu jason mraz, jason mraz im yours chords and butterfly jason mraz.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Mraz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones