Hello! I have found some interesting information on Adam Levine, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally really like Adam Levine, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Levine right now? On Google Trends Adam Levine had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 64 three days ago, 64 two days ago, 68 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Adam Levine’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 69.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.8. so by that measure, Adam Levine has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Levine never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Levine has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Levine are also searching for these related terms: maroon, maroon 5 adam levine, adam maroon 5, maroon 5, adam levine wife, memories, memories adam levine, adam levine the voice, the voice, adam levine behati prinsloo, behati prinsloo, adam levine 2019, adam levine song, adam levine net worth, adam levine songs, adam levine age, memories lyrics, adam levine stars, maroon 5 memories, adam levine memories lyrics, who is adam levine, adam levine tattoo, lost stars adam levine, instagram adam levine and blake shelton.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Levine, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones