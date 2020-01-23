Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Alexander Skarsgard, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Alexander Skarsgard, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexander Skarsgard right now? On Google Trends Alexander Skarsgard had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 73 three days ago, 73 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Alexander Skarsgard’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.0. so by that measure, Alexander Skarsgard is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexander Skarsgard never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexander Skarsgard has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Alexander Skarsgard are also searching for these related terms: alexander skarsgård, tarzan alexander skarsgard, tarzan, true blood, big little lies, bill skarsgård, skarsgard family, keira knightley and on becoming a god in central florida.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexander Skarsgard, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones