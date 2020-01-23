Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Anderson Cooper, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Anderson Cooper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anderson Cooper right now? On Google Trends Anderson Cooper had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 3 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 3 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-16 when they had a rank of 5. If we compare Anderson Cooper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 3.5. so by that measure, Anderson Cooper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anderson Cooper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anderson Cooper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Anderson Cooper are also searching for these related terms: andy cohen, anderson cooper andy cohen, anderson cooper partner, anderson cooper new years, anderson cooper cnn, cnn, anderson cooper net worth, anderson cooper vanderbilt, anderson cooper new years eve, who is anderson cooper, anderson cooper mom, anderson cooper husband, anderson cooper and andy cohen, anderson cooper gay, anderson cooper youtube, trump, stephen colbert anderson cooper, who is anderson cooper partner, gloria vanderbilt, anderson cooper age, anderson cooper salary, anderson cooper married, anderson cooper 360, anderson cooper boyfriend and is anderson cooper gay.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anderson Cooper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones