Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Taylor Momsen, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally am a big fan of Taylor Momsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Taylor Momsen right now? On Google Trends Taylor Momsen had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 17. If we compare Taylor Momsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.8. so by that measure, Taylor Momsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Taylor Momsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Taylor Momsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Taylor Momsen are also searching for these related terms: grinch, taylor momsen grinch, cindy lou, the grinch, cindy lou who, gossip girl, taylor momsen gossip girl, taylor momsen 2019, pretty reckless, the grinch cast, grinch cast, the pretty reckless, cindy lou who now, taylor momsen age, how the grinch stole christmas, jenny humphrey, jim carrey, who played cindy lou who, jenny gossip girl, taylor momsen instagram, blake lively, grinch 2000, cindy lou who actress, taylor swift and the grinch 2000.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Taylor Momsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones