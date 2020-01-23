What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have always appreciated Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Demi Lovato has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato lyrics, demi lovato selena, demi lovato selena gomez, selena gomez, demi lovato austin, demi lovato songs, nudes demi lovato, austin wilson demi lovato, demi lovato instagram, demi lovato 2019, austin wilson, demi lovato it, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato pregnant, sober, demi lovato sober, solo demi lovato, miley cyrus, solo, ariana grande, demi lovato heart attack, let it go demi lovato, demi lovato leaked, demi lovato wilmer and heart attack.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones