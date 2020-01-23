Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ryan Adams, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Ryan Adams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Adams right now? On Google Trends Ryan Adams had a popularity ranking of 93 ten days ago, 89 nine days ago, 79 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 69 six days ago, 76 five days ago, 50 four days ago, 83 three days ago, 83 two days ago, 87 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 93. If we compare Ryan Adams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.1. so by that measure, Ryan Adams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Adams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Adams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Adams are also searching for these related terms: mandy moore, ryan adams instagram, ryan adams mandy moore, phoebe bridgers ryan adams, phoebe bridgers, amy adams, bryan adams, ryan adams songs, ryan adams news, ryan adams twitter, wonderwall ryan adams, davante adams, ryan adams tour, ryan adams sweet carolina, jamal adams, ryan adams big colors and ryan adams 1989.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Adams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones