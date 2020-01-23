What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Jenny McCarthy, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have always appreciated Jenny McCarthy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenny McCarthy right now? On Google Trends Jenny McCarthy had a popularity ranking of 5 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 3 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 7. If we compare Jenny McCarthy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.8. so by that measure, Jenny McCarthy has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenny McCarthy never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenny McCarthy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Jenny McCarthy are also searching for these related terms: jenny mccarthy wahlberg, jenny mccarthy new years, masked singer, jenny mccarthy masked singer, jenny mccarthy new years 2020, melissa mccarthy, jenny mccarthy donnie wahlberg, melissa mccarthy jenny mccarthy, donnie wahlberg, who is jenny mccarthy, the masked singer, jenny mccarthy married to, jenny mccarthy 2019, jenny mccarthy jim carrey, jenny mccarthy son, jim carrey, jenny mccarthy husband, melissa and jenny mccarthy, who is jenny mccarthy married to, mark wahlberg, jenny mccarthy show, jenny mccarthy and melissa mccarthy, two and a half men, nicole scherzinger and jenny mccarthy age.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenny McCarthy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones