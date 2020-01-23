Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Wiz Khalifa, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Wiz Khalifa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Wiz Khalifa right now? On Google Trends Wiz Khalifa had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Wiz Khalifa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.3. so by that measure, Wiz Khalifa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Wiz Khalifa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Wiz Khalifa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Wiz Khalifa are also searching for these related terms: wiz khalifa snoop dogg, wiz khalifa see you again, snoop dogg, see you again, wiz khalifa song, wiz khalifa mp3 download, wiz khalifa songs, wiz khalifa 2019, wiz khalifa net worth, wiz khalifa weed, wiz khalifa video, wiz khalifa promises, wiz khalifa dead, wiz khalifa movie, wiz khalifa black and yellow, amber rose, wiz khalifa and snoop dogg, charlie puth, wiz khalifa age, drake, wiz khalifa son, wiz khalifa young wild and free, wiz khalifa amber rose, lil wayne and wiz khalifa quotes.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Wiz Khalifa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones