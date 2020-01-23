What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Joe Jonas, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have always appreciated Joe Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joe Jonas right now? On Google Trends Joe Jonas had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Joe Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.6. so by that measure, Joe Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joe Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joe Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Joe Jonas are also searching for these related terms: nick jonas, kevin jonas, joe jonas sophie turner, sophie turner, jonas brothers, joe jonas wife, priyanka chopra, demi lovato, joe jonas and sophie turner, joe jonas age, demi lovato joe jonas, joe jonas ashley, sophie and joe jonas, nick jonas wife, taylor swift, joe jonas taylor swift, joe jonas camp rock, joe jonas height, camp rock, joe jonas net worth, joe jonas wedding, the jonas brothers, kevin jonas wife, joe jonas instagram and joe jonas married.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joe Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones