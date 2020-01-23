Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Gwen Stefani, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Gwen Stefani, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwen Stefani right now? On Google Trends Gwen Stefani had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare Gwen Stefani’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.1. so by that measure, Gwen Stefani has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwen Stefani never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwen Stefani has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Gwen Stefani are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani blake, gwen stefani blake shelton, blake shelton, gwen stefani age, gwen stefani and blake, gwen and blake, gwen stefani and blake shelton, how old gwen stefani, blake shelton and gwen, how old is gwen stefani, gwen stefani 2019, voice, the voice, gwen stefani the voice, gwen stefani kids, gwen stefani christmas, gwen stefani songs, gwen stefani worth, no doubt, gwen stefani net worth, gwen stefani no doubt, gwen stefani vegas, gwen stefani makeup, kelly clarkson and gwen stefani married.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwen Stefani, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones