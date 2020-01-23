Hello! I have found some fun facts on Liam Neeson, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally really like Liam Neeson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Liam Neeson right now? On Google Trends Liam Neeson had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 67 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 45 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 70. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare Liam Neeson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.7. so by that measure, Liam Neeson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Liam Neeson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Liam Neeson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Liam Neeson are also searching for these related terms: liam neeson movies, liam neeson movie, film liam neeson, taken liam neeson, taken, liam neeson taken, liam neeson wife, star wars liam neeson, star wars, liam neeson 2019, natasha richardson, filme liam neeson, pelicula liam neeson, love actually, liam neeson love actually, actor liam neeson, films liam neeson, liam neeson peliculas, helen mirren liam neeson, liam neeson batman, liam neeson age, liam neeson height, liam neeson cold pursuit, liam hemsworth and helen mirren.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Liam Neeson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones