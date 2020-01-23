Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Zayn Malik, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zayn Malik, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zayn Malik right now? On Google Trends Zayn Malik had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Zayn Malik’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.9. so by that measure, Zayn Malik is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zayn Malik never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zayn Malik has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Zayn Malik are also searching for these related terms: zayn malik gigi, gigi hadid zayn, harry styles zayn malik, gigi hadid, harry styles, zayn malik gigi hadid, one direction, zayn malik one direction, louis tomlinson, zayn malik 2019, niall horan, liam payne, zayn malik hair, zayn and gigi, zayn malik instagram, zayn malik song, zayn malik songs, justin bieber, zayn malik age, zayn malik hairstyle, zayn malik and gigi hadid, zayn malik net worth, zayn malik height, zayn malik dusk till dawn and zayn malik birthday.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zayn Malik, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones