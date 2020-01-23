Hello! I have found some fun facts on Anna Wintour, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Anna Wintour, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Wintour right now? On Google Trends Anna Wintour had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Anna Wintour’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Anna Wintour has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Wintour never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Wintour has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Wintour are also searching for these related terms: vogue anna wintour, vogue, anna wintour young, devil wears prada, anna wintour net worth, anna wintour age, met gala, anna wintour sunglasses, anna wintour masterclass, the devil wears prada, anna wintour instagram, anna wintour husband, who is anna wintour, anna wintour lyrics, anna wintour daughter, bradley cooper, anna wintour children, why does anna wintour wear sunglasses, anna wintour office, how old is anna wintour, anna wintour bob marley, anna wintour house, anna wintour quotes, donatella versace and ralph lauren.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Wintour, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones