Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Travis Barker, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Travis Barker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Travis Barker right now? On Google Trends Travis Barker had a popularity ranking of 46 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 41 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 55 four days ago, 50 three days ago, 50 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Travis Barker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.4. so by that measure, Travis Barker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Travis Barker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Travis Barker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Travis Barker are also searching for these related terms: travis barker blink 182, blink 182, travis barker plane crash, travis barker net worth, travis barker wife, travis barker 2019, travis barker tattoo, travis scott, travis barker burns, travis barker daughter, tom delonge, travis barker kids, travis barker age, travis barker instagram, mark hoppus, yungblud, machine gun kelly, travis barker tattoos, travis barker girlfriend, travis barker drum solo, who is travis barker, travis barker bands, travis barker accident, travis barker face tattoo and travis barker drum set.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Travis Barker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones