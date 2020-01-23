Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Dakota Fanning, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally am a big fan of Dakota Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dakota Fanning right now? On Google Trends Dakota Fanning had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Dakota Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Dakota Fanning is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Dakota Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dakota Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Dakota Fanning are also searching for these related terms: dakota elle fanning, elle fanning, dakota fanning elle fanning, dakota fanning once upon a time, dakota fanning in once upon a time in hollywood, once upon a time in hollywood, once upon a time in hollywood dakota fanning, dakota johnson, dakota fanning movies, dakota fanning twilight, dakota fanning 2019, twilight, elle and dakota fanning, dakota fanning and elle fanning, dakota fanning age, dakota fanning instagram, elle fanning and dakota fanning, dakota fanning friends, dakota fanning sister, dakota fanning net worth, dakota fanning golden globes, maleficent, war of the worlds, dakota fanning pregnant and sharon tate.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dakota Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones