Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Janice Dickinson, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janice Dickinson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janice Dickinson right now? On Google Trends Janice Dickinson had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 2 nine days ago, 2 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Janice Dickinson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.4. so by that measure, Janice Dickinson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janice Dickinson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janice Dickinson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Janice Dickinson are also searching for these related terms: janice dickinson young, how old is janice dickinson, supermodel janice dickinson, janice dickinson age, janice dickinson 2019, first supermodel, janice dickinson younger, janice dickinson caitlyn jenner, caitlyn jenner, first super model, revolve, janice dickinson 1982, angie dickinson, janice dickenson and first supermodel ever.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janice Dickinson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones