Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Blake Shelton, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Blake Shelton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Shelton right now? On Google Trends Blake Shelton had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Blake Shelton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.9. so by that measure, Blake Shelton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Shelton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Shelton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Shelton are also searching for these related terms: blake shelton gwen, gwen stefani, gwen stefani blake shelton, gwen and blake shelton, blake and gwen, blake shelton song, gwen stefani and blake shelton, miranda lambert, miranda lambert blake shelton, blake shelton songs, blake shelton age, blake shelton tour, the voice, blake shelton the voice, nobody but you blake shelton, blake shelton net worth, nobody but you, blake shelton married, blake shelton christmas, blake shelton wife, how old is blake shelton, home blake shelton, gwen stefani age, who is blake shelton and garth brooks.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Shelton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones