What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Vanessa Williams, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally am a big fan of Vanessa Williams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Williams right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Williams had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Vanessa Williams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.5. so by that measure, Vanessa Williams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vanessa Williams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vanessa Williams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Williams are also searching for these related terms: vanessa anne williams, vanessa williams age, rick fox, vanessa williams save the best for last, vanessa williams miss america, vanessa williams husband, vanessa williams movies, vanessa williams songs, vanessa williams penthouse, vanessa williams actress, vanessa williams 2019, vanessa williams children, how old is vanessa williams, vanessa williams net worth, vanessa hudgens, vanessa anne williams age, vanessa l. williams, young vanessa williams, vanessa williams daughter, rick fox and vanessa williams, sasha fox williams, vanessa williams kids, serena williams, vanessa williams christmas movie and vanessa lynn williams.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Williams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones