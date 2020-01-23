What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-17 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.0. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jason derulo jordin sparks, jason derulo, no air jordin sparks, no air, jordin sparks tattoo, jordan sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks husband, jordin sparks instagram, jordin sparks battlefield, jordin sparks and jason derulo, jordin sparks baby, no air jordin sparks lyrics, jordin sparks age, jordin sparks one step at a time, jordin sparks net worth, who is jordin sparks, jordin sparks husband death, tattoo jordin sparks lyrics, jordin sparks husband name, jordin sparks big time rush, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks son and how old is jordin sparks.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones