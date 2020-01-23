Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Matthew Bellamy, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Matthew Bellamy, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Bellamy right now? On Google Trends Matthew Bellamy had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 0 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 76 three days ago, 76 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Matthew Bellamy’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.4. so by that measure, Matthew Bellamy has regressed. But in any case Matthew Bellamy can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-01-23, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Matthew Bellamy has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Bellamy are also searching for these related terms: muse and matthew bellamy instagram.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Bellamy, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones