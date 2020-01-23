Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Dennis Rodman, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Dennis Rodman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dennis Rodman right now? On Google Trends Dennis Rodman had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 21. If we compare Dennis Rodman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.5. so by that measure, Dennis Rodman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dennis Rodman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dennis Rodman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Dennis Rodman are also searching for these related terms: dennis rodman net worth, dennis rodman 2019, michael jordan, dennis rodman gay, dennis rodman height, scottie pippen, kim jong un dennis rodman, dennis rodman stats, dennis rodman carmen electra, carmen electra, kim jong un, 30 for 30, is dennis rodman gay, dennis rodman jersey, dennis rodman number, 30 for 30 dennis rodman, montell jordan, dennis rodman shoes, dennis rodman kids, dennis rodman north korea, dennis rodman hair, dennis rodman married, dennis rodman sign language, chicago bulls and dennis rodman madonna.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dennis Rodman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones