Hello! I have found some curious things on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have always appreciated Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 51 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 62. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.6. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order mariska hargitay, law and order, law and order svu, jayne mansfield, peter hermann, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay kids, svu cast, olivia benson, mariska hargitay age, mariska hargitay 2019, mariska hargitay instagram, who is mariska hargitay, kelli giddish, christopher meloni, law and order cast, mariska hargitay children, young mariska hargitay, mickey hargitay, mariska hargitay height and mariska hargitay power rangers.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones