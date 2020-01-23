Hello! I have found some fun facts on Evangeline Lilly, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Evangeline Lilly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Evangeline Lilly right now? On Google Trends Evangeline Lilly had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 24 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Evangeline Lilly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.1. so by that measure, Evangeline Lilly is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Evangeline Lilly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Evangeline Lilly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Evangeline Lilly are also searching for these related terms: evangeline lilly ant man, ant man, lost, evangeline lilly lost, evangeline lilly hobbit, hobbit, evangeline lilly hot, evangeline lilly instagram, ant man and the wasp, antman, tauriel, real steel, ant man cast, the hobbit, dominic monaghan, paul rudd, liv tyler, antman cast, ant man 2, evangeline lilly bikini, le hobbit, evangeline lilly shaved head, evangeline lilly feet, evangeline lilly age and lost cast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Evangeline Lilly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones