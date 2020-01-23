Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Amber Rose, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Amber Rose, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amber Rose right now? On Google Trends Amber Rose had a popularity ranking of 70 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 60 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Amber Rose’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.2. so by that measure, Amber Rose has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amber Rose never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amber Rose has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Amber Rose are also searching for these related terms: amber rose gill, amber rose instagram, amber rose kanye, amber rose revah, amber rose baby, wiz khalifa amber rose, amber heard, wiz khalifa, amber rose kanye west, kanye west, punisher, kim kardashian, blac chyna, amber rose age, amber rose ig, who is amber rose, amber rose rush, ruby rose, cardi b, 21 savage amber rose, amber rose boyfriend, amber rose hot, amber rose twitter, kylie jenner and 21 savage.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amber Rose, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones