Hello! I have found some fun facts on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally really like Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.3. so by that measure, Harry Styles is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, kendall harry styles, harry styles tour, kendall jenner, harry styles kendall jenner, fine line, harry styles fine line, adore you harry styles, adore you, harry styles 2020, kendall and harry, kendall and harry styles, falling, falling harry styles, harry styles tickets, harry styles 2019, harry styles album, harry styles and jenner, harry styles watermelon sugar, harry styles gay, watermelon sugar, harry styles one direction, harry styles and kendall jenner, one direction and camille harry styles.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones