Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kristen Stewart, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have always appreciated Kristen Stewart, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristen Stewart right now? On Google Trends Kristen Stewart had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Kristen Stewart’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.6. so by that measure, Kristen Stewart is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristen Stewart never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristen Stewart has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Kristen Stewart are also searching for these related terms: robert pattinson, kristen stewart robert pattinson, twilight, kristen stewart twilight, kristen stewart 2019, kristen stewart dylan, is kristen stewart, kristen stewart dylan meyer, dylan meyer, kristen stewart movie, kristen stewart girlfriend, kristen stewart movies, instagram kristen stewart, robert pattinson and kristen stewart, stella maxwell, kristen stewart stella maxwell, naomi scott, kristen stewart partner, underwater kristen stewart, underwater, snl, snl kristen stewart, film kristen stewart, kristen stewart gay and bella.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristen Stewart, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones