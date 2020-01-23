Hello! I have found some fun facts on Jensen Ackles, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally really like Jensen Ackles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jensen Ackles right now? On Google Trends Jensen Ackles had a popularity ranking of 40 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Jensen Ackles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Jensen Ackles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jensen Ackles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jensen Ackles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Jensen Ackles are also searching for these related terms: jared padalecki, jensen ackles jared padalecki, supernatural jensen ackles, supernatural, jensen ackles wife, danneel ackles, misha collins, dean winchester, jared padalecki and jensen ackles, jensen ackles batman, jensen ackles instagram, dean supernatural, jensen ackles height, jensen ackles net worth, jensen ackles album, jensen ackles age, jensen ackles young, supernatural cast, jensen ackles 2019, smallville, days of our lives, jensen ackles kids, twitter jensen ackles, radio company jensen ackles and smallville jensen ackles.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jensen Ackles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones