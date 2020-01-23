What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Laura Dern, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally really like Laura Dern, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Laura Dern right now? On Google Trends Laura Dern had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Laura Dern’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.7. so by that measure, Laura Dern is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Laura Dern never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Laura Dern has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Laura Dern are also searching for these related terms: marriage story, laura dern marriage story, jurassic park, laura dern jurassic park, golden globes, laura dern golden globes, laura dern star wars, ben harper, laura dern ben harper, scarlett johansson, little women, laura dern little women, laura dern age, bruce dern, laura dern movies, bruce dern laura dern, diane ladd, laura dern husband, laura dern oscar, adam driver, golden globes 2020, quentin tarantino, laura dern young, big little lies and laura dern height.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Laura Dern, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones