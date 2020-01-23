Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Charlize Theron, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally have always appreciated Charlize Theron, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Charlize Theron right now? On Google Trends Charlize Theron had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Charlize Theron’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.4. so by that measure, Charlize Theron is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Charlize Theron never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Charlize Theron has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Charlize Theron are also searching for these related terms: charlize theron movie, bombshell, bombshell charlize theron, charlize theron monster, monster, charlize theron kids, charlize theron 2019, charlize theron movies, nicole kidman, nicole kidman charlize theron, megyn kelly charlize theron, charlize theron film, megyn kelly, seth rogen charlize theron, tom hanks, dior charlize theron, charlize theron tom hanks, charlize theron dior, seth rogen, margot robbie, age charlize theron, scarlett johansson, long shot, charlize theron long shot and young charlize theron.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Charlize Theron, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones