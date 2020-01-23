What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Daniel Craig, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Daniel Craig, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Daniel Craig right now? On Google Trends Daniel Craig had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 53 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 50 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Daniel Craig’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.8. so by that measure, Daniel Craig is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Daniel Craig never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Daniel Craig has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Daniel Craig are also searching for these related terms: bond, bond daniel craig, daniel craig james bond, james bond, daniel craig movies, daniel craig bond movies, bond movies, daniel craig movie, daniel craig film, knives out daniel craig, knives out, daniel craig james bond movies, james bond movies, 007 daniel craig, 007, daniel craig 2019, daniel craig films, daniel craig rachel weisz, bond films daniel craig, bond films, rachel weisz, daniel craig wife, pierce brosnan, daniel craig casino royale and daniel craig no time to die.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Daniel Craig, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones