Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Kristin Cavallari, current as of 2020-01-22. I personally am a big fan of Kristin Cavallari, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kristin Cavallari right now? On Google Trends Kristin Cavallari had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 55 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 78 three days ago, 78 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-10 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Kristin Cavallari’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.9. so by that measure, Kristin Cavallari is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kristin Cavallari never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kristin Cavallari has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-22, my research indicates that people searching for Kristin Cavallari are also searching for these related terms: kelly kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari kids, kelly and kristin cavallari, jay cutler, kelly henderson, kelly henderson kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari instagram, kristin cavallari net worth, very cavallari, uncommon james, lauren conrad, kristin cavallari lauren conrad, kristin cavallari house, kelly henderson and kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari brother, kristin cavallari and jay cutler, kristin cavallari husband, kelly kristin cavallari fight, kristin cavallari hair, kristin cavallari friend kelly, jay cutler net worth, who is kristin cavallari, kristin cavallari show, kristin cavallari jewelry and kristin cavallari diet.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kristin Cavallari, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones