Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Alicia Keys, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally am a big fan of Alicia Keys, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alicia Keys right now? On Google Trends Alicia Keys had a popularity ranking of 97 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 67 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 92 three days ago, 92 two days ago, 60 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 89. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 97. If we compare Alicia Keys’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.7. so by that measure, Alicia Keys is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alicia Keys never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alicia Keys has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for Alicia Keys are also searching for these related terms: alicia keys lyrics, alicia keys new york, new york, alicia keys songs, alicia keys show me love, show me love, no one alicia keys, alicia keys empire, alicia keys song, fallin, fallin alicia keys, no one, empire state, empire state of mind alicia keys, new york lyrics alicia keys, empire state of mind, new york lyrics, alicia keys fire, new york lyrics alicia keys lyrics, jay z, jay z alicia keys, girl on fire, girl on fire alicia keys, underdog and alicia keys 2019.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alicia Keys, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones