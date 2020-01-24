What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on John Stamos, current as of 2020-01-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with John Stamos, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Stamos right now? On Google Trends John Stamos had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-12 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare John Stamos’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, John Stamos is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that John Stamos never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Stamos has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-24, my research indicates that people searching for John Stamos are also searching for these related terms: you john stamos, you, john stamos house, full house john stamos, full house, john stamos wife, john stamos age, john stamos little mermaid, fuller house, john stamos little mermaid live, lori loughlin, john stamos in you, john stamos young, bob saget, little mermaid live, how old is john stamos, john stamos friends, john stamos net worth, rebecca romijn, full house cast, uncle jesse, jesse full house, john stamos 2019, john stamos kids and the little mermaid.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Stamos, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones