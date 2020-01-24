Hello! I have found some curious things on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-01-23. I personally have always appreciated Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 73 ten days ago, 69 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 69 seven days ago, 65 six days ago, 57 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 64 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-11 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 63.7. so by that measure, Britney Spears has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-23, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears lyrics, britney spears perfume, toxic britney spears, britney spears 2019, toxic, britney spears fantasy, instagram britney spears, britney spears songs, britney spears one more time, age britney spears, britney spears song, baby one more time britney spears, justin timberlake britney spears, justin timberlake, baby one more time, britney spears net worth, christina aguilera, britney spears criminal, criminal, britney spears oops, britney spears costume, youtube britney spears, britney spears hit me baby, perfume britney spears fantasy and madonna.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones